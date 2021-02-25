Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

Alabama’s success pulling receivers from South Florida is no secret. While Louisiana native DeVonta Smith led Alabama in receiving the past two years, the Tide’s top pass-catcher came from the Sunshine State in each of the previous seven seasons.

Needing to restock its riches at receiver again this offseason, Alabama once again went to the well, bringing in three Rivals100 wideouts from Florida. Perhaps the most talented of that bunch is Jacorey Brooks, who joins the Tide as the No. 4 receiver and No. 36 overall player in this year’s class.

Brooks appears poised to follow in the footsteps of former first-round picks Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy as Alabama’s next South Florida standout. Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he already looks the part of a top receiver and should continue to develop his body this spring while working with Alabama’s strength and conditioning staff.

Premium subscribers continue reading here for more about Brooks and where he fits into Alabama's plans next season.