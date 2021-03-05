Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

Tommy Brockermeyer represents a sizable win for Alabama on the recruiting trail. Nick Saban didn’t just pull the Fort Worth, Texas native and his four-star twin brother, James, from deep in Longhorns territory but also convinced the duo to break family tradition in a household that otherwise bleeds burnt orange.

The twins’ father, Blake Brockermeyer, is a former All-American tackle at Texas. He’s the son of Kay Brockermeyer, who also played tackle for the Longhorns in the late 50s. In addition, Blake’s wife Kristy also went to Texas while the couple’s second son, Luke, currently plays linebacker for the Longhorns.

Outside of family ties, Tommy's signature should also prove influential due to his talents on the field. The top player in the state of Texas comes to Alabama rated as the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 8 overall player in this year’s class. He serves as the Tide’s second-highest rated signee, trailing only fellow five-star lineman JC Latham.

