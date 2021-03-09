Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class in January. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp this month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

James Brockermeyer doesn’t come to Alabama with the same hype as his five-star twin brother. However, the four-star center isn’t one to be slept on. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman is the No. 4 rated in this year’s class and figures to be a force in Alabama’s future offensive line alongside his brother.

Brockermeyer brings a level of grit to his game, often driving opposing defensive linemen into the turf well into plays. During an interview with BamaInsider in December, he likened his game to Rimington Award winner Landon Dickerson, stating that he thinks he will fit in with Alabama’s blue-collar mindset across the line. “It’s just kind of the demeanor the guys have,” Brockermeyer said.

“If you look at Landon Dickerson, he’s really aggressive and he’s got a mean streak in him. I kind of think I’m similar to him in that, so it’s good to see that. O-line is all about your attitude at the end of the day. So you’ve just got to want it more than the other guy across from you.”

