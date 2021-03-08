Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry’s high school head coach Sam Shade believes his former star is capable of playing wide receiver at the college level. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats liked him enough to offer him on the hardwood during his recruitment. However, it’s Nick Saban who stands to benefit the most from the five-star cornerback as McKinstry brings the length and skill the head coach desires in his secondary.

McKinstry, the top-rated player in the state of Alabama, comes to the Tide as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 27 overall player in this year’s class. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is a natural playmaker and has perhaps the best ball skills in this year’s class.

During his senior season at Pinson Valley High School last year he returned two interceptions for touchdowns while also recording 12 pass breakups on defense. He also reeled in 40 receptions for 616 yards and 10 touchdowns on the other side of the ball. During his junior season, he also excelled on the basketball court, averaging 15 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists while recording 69 steals.

Premium subscribers continue reading here for more about McKinstry and where he fits into Alabama's plans next season.