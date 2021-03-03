Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

Agiye Hall brings a big frame as well as a big personality to the receivers unit at Alabama. Listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he joins Traeshon Holden (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) as the Tide’s only wide receiving targets over 6-foot-2.

Hall not only uses his size to out-leap defenders while hauling in acrobatic catches but is also able to outmuscle cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage as a blocker. He’s difficult to bring down after the catch and did a lot of his damage in high school on screens and slants where he could break through tackles for yards after the catch. Hall, who ran the 100-meter and 200-meter in high school, has nice speed for his size and has the ability to gain separation from defenders either on deep balls or after the catch.

Premium subscribers continue reading here for more about Hall and where he fits into Alabama's plans next season.