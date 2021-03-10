Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

Keanu Koht made a significant rise late in the recruiting rankings and comes to Alabama with one of the biggest upsides of anyone in this year’s class. Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he’ll have to add to his frame at the next level. However, his speed and quickness off the edge give him the makings of an elite pass rusher once he’s able to grow into his body.

Koht is listed as the No. 42 overall player and No. 2 weakside defensive end in this year’s class but was recruited to play the outside linebacker position in college. He’ll likely be put on the same path as former Alabama standout Christian Miller, who came to the Tide weighing roughly 220 pounds and left weighing 244 pounds.

Premium subscribers continue reading here for more about Koht and where he fits into Alabama's plans next season.