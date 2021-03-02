Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

In a word, speed. Christian Leary comes to Alabama as arguably the fastest player in this year’s class. The speedy receiver posted a school-record 10.5 times in the 100-yard dash during his junior year of high school and has already been clocked with a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash, according to the Orlando Sentinel. For perspective, former Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III posted a 10.58 time in the 100-yard dash before coming to Alabama.

Along with his ability to blow past defenders, Leary is also able to juke his way to extra yards in open space. That should make him a threat both as a receiver and in the return game. In high school Leary lined up at multiple positions, even taking direct snaps behind center out of the Wildcat formation. Alabama figures to line him up inside as his 5-foot-10, 185-pound frame fits perfectly for the slot receiver position.

