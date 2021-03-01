Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class last month. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp next month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

For the second time in three years, Alabama is bringing in the nation’s top offensive tackle. JC Latham follows in the footsteps of fellow five-star IMG Academy alum Evan Neal, joining the Tide as the No. 2 overall player in this year’s class. Like Neal, Latham brings a nice blend of athleticism and size to Alabama and could be in a position to see the field early at the next level.

Latham worked exclusively on the defensive side of the ball for Catholic Memorial in Waukesha, Wis. before transferring to IMG prior to his junior season. There he linked up with offensive line coach George Hegamin, who instantly realized his potential on the other side of the ball.

Hegamin, a former NFL offensive lineman, likens Latham to seven-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, stating both have the natural build for the tackle position. Latham, 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, played basketball earlier in his career and moves well for an offensive lineman. While he already comes to Alabama as a polished prospect, his lack of experience on the offensive side of the ball leaves plenty of room to grow at the next level.

Premium subscribers continue reading here for more about Latham and where he fits into Alabama's plans next season.