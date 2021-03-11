Alabama welcomed in 14 early enrollees from its record-breaking 2021 class in January. With the Crimson Tide set to open its spring camp this month, BamaInsider will pass the time by examining each of the newcomers set to begin their college careers this spring.

Five-star talents JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer receive most of the attention when it comes to Alabama’s loaded offensive line haul this offseason. However, the third Rivals100 lineman brought in by the Tide isn’t one to be overlooked.

Terrence Ferguson was long thought to be a lean toward his home-state Georgia Bulldogs before committing to Alabama last July. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman played left tackle for his high school but has the versatility to line up at all five spots across the line at the next level.

Ferguson comes to Tuscaloosa, Ala. as a polished prospect and matches great athleticism with punishing strength at the line. He excels in run-blocking where he provides a nice initial push while also having the ability to get to the next level. Ferguson is a bit shorter than his fellow Rivals100 classmates on the line in Latham (6-foot-6) and Brockermeyer (6-foot-5). That paired with his ability to maul defenders in the running game might see him move to the interior line at Alabama.

