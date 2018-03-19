Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-19 06:05:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Football Spring Practice Headquarters

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

Skwev0ocizl9rwzo4z1q
Nick Saban enters his 11th season at Alabama and has won five National Championships since 2009

The defending National Champions of college football will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 20 and will hold 14 practices leading up to A-Day on Saturday, April 21.

BamaInsider.com will have complete coverage of spring football practice with Insider reports, player interviews, and video highlights.

Now is the perfect time to subscribe to BamaInsider.com, click here for free 30-days!

2018 Spring Practice Dates 

Practice 1 - Tuesday, March 20

Practice 2 - Thursday, March 22

Practice 3 - Saturday, March 24

Practice 4 - Tuesday, March 27

Practice 5 - Thursday, March 29

Practice 6 - Tuesday, April 3

Practice 7 - Thursday, April 5

Practice 8 - Saturday, April 7

Practice 9 - Monday, April 9

*Alabama Football visits White House on Tuesday, April 10

Practice 10 - Wednesday, April 11

Practice 11 - Friday, April 13

Practice 12 - Saturday, April 14

Practice 13 - Tuesday, April 17

Practice 14 - Thursday, April 19

* Spring Football Game - A-Day - Saturday, April 21 at 1 PM on ESPN

BamaInsider.com's Spring Football Previews 

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Receivers and Tight Ends

Offensive line

Defensive Line

Linebackers

*Secondary preview will be released on Tuesday, March 20

Editor's Picks from Andrew Bone's Recruiting Board 

5-star DL Zacch Pickens talks Bama

RB prospects

BONE: Top athlete targets in 2019

BONE: A few new Alabama offers

BONE: Targets at each position (Offense)

Popular Links 

2018 Alabama Football Schedule

Alabama Football Eligibility Chart

Class of 2018 Commitment List

Message Boards 

Talk of Champions Forum

Andrew Bone's Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}