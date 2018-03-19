The defending National Champions of college football will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 20 and will hold 14 practices leading up to A-Day on Saturday, April 21.
2018 Spring Practice Dates
Practice 1 - Tuesday, March 20
Practice 2 - Thursday, March 22
Practice 3 - Saturday, March 24
Practice 4 - Tuesday, March 27
Practice 5 - Thursday, March 29
Practice 6 - Tuesday, April 3
Practice 7 - Thursday, April 5
Practice 8 - Saturday, April 7
Practice 9 - Monday, April 9
*Alabama Football visits White House on Tuesday, April 10
Practice 10 - Wednesday, April 11
Practice 11 - Friday, April 13
Practice 12 - Saturday, April 14
Practice 13 - Tuesday, April 17
Practice 14 - Thursday, April 19
* Spring Football Game - A-Day - Saturday, April 21 at 1 PM on ESPN
