The final two games of the season highlighted just how much Alabama will miss Da’Ron Payne this year. The starting nose tackle earned MVP honors in both the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship game. Making matters worse, Alabama also loses Payne’s backup in Joshua Frazier, leaving it with a mammoth hole in the middle of its defensive line.
As hard as that will be to replace, Alabama returns several key members from last season, including its sacks leader Raekwon Davis. Joining Davis is fellow defensive end Isaiah Buggs, who started 13 games last year. Alabama also returns plenty of young talent in sophomores Quinnen Williams and La’Bryan Ray as well as redshirt freshman Phidarian Mathis. Redshirt senior Johnny Dwight might be in the best positioned to fill Payne’s hole in the middle.
Below is a breakdown of how the defensive line race will play out and who will come out on top:
Returning starters
Raekwon Davis, Jr., 6-7, 308 pounds: Davis returns after leading Alabama with 8.5 sacks while finishing second on the team with 10 tackles for a loss last season. The mammoth defender also had an interception during the national championship game against Georgia.
Despite being Alabama’s best pass rusher last year, Davis is also capable of moving inside to fill the hole left behind by Payne. Of course, doing so would prevent him from using his speed around the edge and also limit his ability to get to the quarterback as the nose tackle typically faces double teams. Davis has made great strides since coming to Alabama as a raw talent two years ago. He should be able to shine regardless of where he is placed on the field.
