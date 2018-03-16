The final two games of the season highlighted just how much Alabama will miss Da’Ron Payne this year. The starting nose tackle earned MVP honors in both the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship game. Making matters worse, Alabama also loses Payne’s backup in Joshua Frazier, leaving it with a mammoth hole in the middle of its defensive line.

As hard as that will be to replace, Alabama returns several key members from last season, including its sacks leader Raekwon Davis. Joining Davis is fellow defensive end Isaiah Buggs, who started 13 games last year. Alabama also returns plenty of young talent in sophomores Quinnen Williams and La’Bryan Ray as well as redshirt freshman Phidarian Mathis. Redshirt senior Johnny Dwight might be in the best positioned to fill Payne’s hole in the middle.

Below is a breakdown of how the defensive line race will play out and who will come out on top: