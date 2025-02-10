Nick Sheridan to oversee Alabama QBs following Ryan Grubb hire

Nick Sheridan won’t be calling the plays for Alabama this season, but the former offensive coordinator will still be working with the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks. According to multiple reports, Sheridan will oversee the Tide’s passers following the hiring of new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Bama247 was the first to report the news.

Under Sheridan, Alabama’s offense ranked No. 22 nationally in points per game (33.8) and No. 42 in total offense (410.2 yards per game). The Tide’s attack heavily leaned on dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe, who completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while rushing for 726 yards and 20 more scores on the ground.

With Milroe heading to the NFL, Alabama’s quarterback room now features three pocket passers in redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and five-star freshman Keelon Russell.

Sheridan, a former quarterback at Michigan from 2006-10, oversaw the Tide's passers last season. He has also coached the position at Indiana (2017-18, 2020-21), South Florida (2013) and Western Kentucky (2012).