Ranking the top five OL classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle

Douglas Utu

The dust has settled in the college football recruiting class of 2025 and Rivals is putting a bow on the cycle by looking at the top programs by position. We move to the offensive line today. RELATED: Final offensive tackle rankings | Final offensive guard rankings | Final center rankings

Advertisement

1. OREGON

Alai Kalaniuvalu (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The top offensive line class in the country, featuring a five-star and three more blue-chip recruits, belongs to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Young offensive line coach Alique Terry looks like a star in the making with this group of trenchmen assembled, led by the nation's top interior offensive line recruit in Douglas Utu. The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman star is joined by his prep teammate and Under Armour All-American Alai Kalaniuvalu heading into college as a potential duo we see line up next to one another. If there is a modern left tackle type on the other side, look no further than fellow top-100 recruit Ziyare Addison, who checks in as the No. 8 offensive tackle recruit in the country. Fellow four-star Zac Stascausky is also projected to play on the outside at 6-foot-6. Even taller and rounding out the group is Washington native Demetri Manning, listed at a head-turning 6-foot-7, 330 pounds to complete the nation's top haul up front.

2. ALABAMA

Michael Carroll

Oregon had more volume but the Alabama offensive line being brought in is the only group in America outfitted with 100 percent blue-chippers in the group, including a five-star in IMG Academy's Michael Carroll. The crown jewel of the group was not an easy win for Kalen DeBoer and company, as Deion Sanders and Colorado were among those to make a serious run at a flip, but the Pennsylvania native held true to the Crimson Tide in the end. Many expect him to challenge for playing time right away with his ultra-aggressive style at 6-foot-6 and just under 300 pounds. Carroll may be a swing prospect, but fellow top-10 offensive line recruit Jackson Lloyd is likely a true tackle with a similar frame. UA won out for the California native in the summer months, around the same time in-state stars Mal Waldrep and Micah DeBose jumped on board. The Yellowhammer State natives each hold experience at multiple spots up front.

3. NOTRE DAME

Will Black

Fresh off the national championship game, Marcus Freeman has another group of big blockers coming to South Bend to continue one of the top position trends in the sport. The Irish offensive line class is a four-man group complete with a five-star tackle in Will Black, who jumped in the boat with Notre Dame out of the state of Connecticut more than one year ago. The headliner is one of three different signees listed at 6-foot-7 or better, including the state of Wisconsin's top prospect in Owen Strebig and another Rivals250 recruit in Matty Augustine as the program stacks tackle talent. The fourth member of the group is much more destined to play within the interior and the program didn't have to search as far away en route to winning the battle for Indiana native Cameron Herron.

4. OKLAHOMA

Michael Fasusi

The Sooners' class is yet another featuring a five-star talent many expect to see the field immediately in Norman. Michael Fasusi, who was a heavily contested verbal commitment through much of the run up to the Early Signing Period, stamped his status with a superb run throughout UA All-America Game week. Another program known for churning out top blockers, the Lone Star State native looks like he is next up among the elite tackles to develop under Bill Bedenbaugh. Potentially flanking the headliner at tackle could one day include fellow Rivals250 talent Ryan Fodje or another four-star signee in Darius Afalava. Oklahoma also brings in an interior talent, the heaviest of the class, in 340-pound prospect Owen Hollenbeck.

5. MICHIGAN

Andrew Babaloa