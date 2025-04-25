Jalen Milroe selected by Seattle Seahawks in third round of 2025 NFL Draft

It took an extra day and two extra rounds, but Jalen Milroe finally has a home in the NFL. The playmaking quarterback became the third former Alabama to hear his name called in this year's NFL Draft, as he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round on Friday night. Former Alabama and Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander announced the pick.

Milroe follows offensive lineman Tyler Booker (No. 12 overall, Dallas Cowboys) and linebacker Jihaad Campell (No. 31 overall, Philadelphia Eagles), who were selected in Thursday night’s first round.

Milroe served as Alabama’s starting quarterback the past two seasons and was voted a permanent team captain both years. Last season the dual-threat passer completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while also rushing for 726 yards and 20 scores on the ground. Milroe’s 20 rushing touchdowns set a school record for most by a quarterback in a single season. His 7,593 total career yards rank fifth in Alabama’s all-time record books.

"He's going to give the Seahawks an element of offense that nobody else in this draft can give anybody," former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during the ABC broadcast. "This guy is fast. He's explosive. And look, he can throw the ball. He's got a strong arm. He's a great deep-ball thrower. He just needs a little refinement and consistency in the passing game and he can be an outstanding player."

While Milroe struggled at times with his intermediate passing accuracy and ability to read defenses, he is by far the most athletic quarterback in this year’s class. During Alabama’s Pro Day in March, the team reported that he clocked a 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash.

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket.” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on Milroe’s draft profile. “A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels.

“He can get through his reads when he’s confident and feels protected but becomes predictable and easier for defenses to manipulate when he’s rattled. He’s built like a Will linebacker, runs like a receiver and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. Milroe was a much better deep-ball passer in 2023, but his 2024 regression makes it harder to project success from the pocket at a high enough rate to become a capable NFL starter. A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays.”