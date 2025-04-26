Malachi Moore selected by New York Jets in fourth round of 2025 NFL Draft

One of Alabama's 2024 team captains saw his NFL dreams come true, as the New York Jets selected safety Malachi Moore with the No. 130 pick in the fourth round of the draft. The Jets traded up to No. 130 after a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moore follows offensive lineman Tyler Booker (No. 12 overall, Dallas Cowboys), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (No. 31 overall, Philadelphia Eagles) and quarterback Jalen Milroe (No. 92 overall, Seattle Seahawks), who were selected during nights one and two of the draft.

Moore was a four-year starter at Alabama and became a fan favorite during his time in Tuscaloosa, becoming the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for the Crimson Tide since Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Trussville, Alabama, native totaled 214 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 31 pass deflections and seven interceptions across 64 games played since 2020. He was named a second-team All-American after his 2024 season.

Moore’s pre-draft process was a bit different. Although he was invited to the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, and was set to showcase his skills at Alabama's Pro Day in March, the safety missed these events due to scheduled surgery for a sports hernia injury. Instead, Moore hosted his own pro day in April.

The No. 232 recruit in the 2020 class stands at 5-foot-11 and brings versatility along with leadership to an NFL safety room. Moore saw time lining up deep or in the box and was a 2024 team captain for the Crimson Tide.

“Moore can play all the safety spots but is more effective in coverage than he is when helping against the run,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein said. “He has average top-end speed but makes up for it with good awareness and ball location when playing down the field. Moore could be asked to line up as a nickelback or split safety, but solid backup might be as high as his ceiling goes.”