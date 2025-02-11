Alabama avoids slip-up at Arkansas + early look at the IBOB

Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s narrow 85-81 win over Arkansas. The show starts with their thoughts and what Nate Oats said about Arkansas' 18-point comeback and the Tide’s near collapse. Tony grades the Tide’s performances against some of the NBA Draft prospects it faced, including a pair of Razorbacks. The show continues with their positive takeaways from the game and a preview of Alabama’s second road game against Texas. The show finishes with an early look at the Iron Bowl of Basketball after Alabama jumps up to No. 2 in the country.