This is where it gets interesting. Alabama returns just two players who started a game in the secondary last season in Deionte Thompson and Trevon Diggs. Even with that, Diggs started just one game before being replaced by Levi Wallace in the second half of the season-opener.

Undoubtedly the biggest departure will be do-it-all man Minkah Fitzpatrick who earned the Bednarik and Thorpe awards while playing at almost every position in the secondary. Along with Fitzpatrick, the Crimson Tide will need to find a replacement for fellow safeties Ronnie Harrison and Hootie Jones. Alabama also loses starting cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Wallace as well as Tony Brown, who played at Star.

For most schools, filling all those holes would be too daunting of a task. However, at Alabama it’s been somewhat of a yearly occurrence. While it won’t be easy, the Crimson Tide has the talent to reload in the secondary.

Thompson leads the way after an impressive performance at safety during the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Diggs will have an added year to get acclimated to the cornerback position.

Shyeim Carter saw plenty of action as a reserve last season and has the size to play the Star position. Fellow junior Jared Mayden could also play in that role or move outside to fill one of the cornerback slots.

JUCO transfer Saivion Smith is also someone who could step in right away at either cornerback or safety. Alabama also saw solid freshman seasons from safeties Xavier McKinney and Daniel Wright, who should battle for the open spot alongside Thompson.

Below is a breakdown of how the race will play out and who will come out on top: