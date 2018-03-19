If there’s one area of the defense where Alabama can rest easily heading into spring camp it’s at linebacker. What appeared to be a crippling amount of injuries at the position last season — seven players missed at least one game — has now turned into a blessing in disguise as the Crimson Tide returns a stacked unit full of experience.

Alabama loses two permanent team captains in Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton but brings back the remainder of its linebacking corps. Evans will be missed after leading the team with 13 tackles for a loss and sharing the team lead with 74 tackles. Hamilton played in only nine games after breaking his kneecap against LSU but still provided a veteran presence in the locker room.

Fortunately for Alabama, it has two ready-made replacements in junior Mack Wilson and sophomore Dylan Moses. While the pair of former five-stars will have to grow into the leadership roles left behind by the two departing middle linebackers, they offer Alabama a hard-hitting, athletic combo up the middle.

Alabama also returns outside linebackers Christian Miller, Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis. Miller and Lewis were injured during the season-opener and did not return until the final regular-season game against Auburn, while Jennings missed the national championship game after injuring his knee in the Sugar Bowl. All three should be back to 100 percent to start the season which should give Alabama a dynamic pass rush.

The Crimson Tide returns key reserves in Keith Holcombe and Jamey Mosley, both of whom filled in as starters at times last year. Alabama also will look for the emergence of other young players such as redshirt freshman Markail Benton and sophomore VanDarius Cowan.

Below is a breakdown of how the defensive line race will play out and who will come out on top: