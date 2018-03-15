It won’t matter who’s running, throwing or catching the football if there’s no one there to block for them. Fortunately for Alabama, it won’t have that problem as it returns all but one of its starting offensive lineman from last season. Sure, losing starting center Bradley Bozeman will hurt, but with what the Crimson Tide brings back it should still have one of the best units in the nation.
With Bozeman out of the picture, Alabama will need to find a replacement at center for the first time in two seasons. Whether that comes in second-team All-America member Jonah Williams, Ross Pierschbacher or someone else, it is sure to cause some shakeup across the line.
The positive for the Crimson Tide is that it has no shortage of talent as it looks to solve the puzzle up front. Along with Williams and Pierschbacher, Alabama returns the right side of the line in tackle Matt Womack and guard Lester Cotton as well as two five-star sophomores in Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills.
Returning starters
Jonah Williams, Jr., 6-5, 301 pounds: Williams is the most important piece Alabama has along the line. Because of his experience and versatility, the Crimson Tide can either elect to keep him at left tackle or have him replace Bozeman at center. In fact, if Tua Tagovailoa wins the starting quarterback job, Williams might even switch back to right tackle — the position he started at as a freshman — in order to protect the left-hander’s blind side.
A student of the game, Williams transitioned effortlessly from right tackle to left tackle last season. His ability to play every position across the line should take some pressure off Alabama and allow the Crimson Tide to experiment a little bit this spring.
