Everything Nate Oats said after No. 3 Alabama's win over Texas

Feb 11, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Moody Center. | Photo: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Alabama coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters after the Crimson Tide's 103-80 win over Texas on Tuesday. Alabama wrapped up a road trip with wins over Texas and Arkansas and will return to Tuscaloosa for its highly-anticipated clash against No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Here's everything Oats said after the victory over Texas.

Opening statement

“This was a game — wish you could shoot it like this all the time. I mean, we shot almost 60% from 3, shot 62% from the field. So, we spend a lot of time in the gym but sometimes you get some open looks, you knock them down, it helps the game go the way you want. “We had way too many turnovers again. That’s becoming a major issue with us. You’ve gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They got into us. They were physical with us. They forced some turnovers. I thought they played hard it’s just — we got Dioubate who I’m sure they chose to leave open goes 3 of 3 from 3. Jarin who we know can really shot it, but hasn’t shot it this well in a game yet this year, but he did make five 3s to send us to a Final Four last year when we beat Clemson in the Elite Eight. "So he’s stepped up in big games before and had great shooting games. He ends up with a career-high. I think he’s been playing real physical, real aggressive, great defense. He was our matchup to start with on Tre Johnson who’s leading the league in scoring. I thought he did a pretty good job for the most part. I think he’s been locked into the right stuff. Really happy to see him have a great shooting game like he did tonight.” “Really fortunate to get these two wins on the road trip — both Arkansas and here and now we got to lock in. We got a pretty tough stretch here these last seven games coming up.”

On his first impression playing in the Moody Center, Texas being hampered by injuries

“I thought the Moody Center was one of the best arenas, maybe the best in the SEC. It’s my first time in here. I thought it was great. They got the boxes up there. They made it so it’s small enough — what do they have 11,000? And if they want to make it bigger — I think it’s great. I thought it was a really good atmosphere tonight to be honest with you. We’re the No. 2 team in the country coming in here. They sold the place out I’m assuming. So, I thought it was good. I’m a big fan of the Moody Center. “I’m not totally familiar with all the injuries. I know that [Tremon] Mark was out, but he played 37 minutes tonight. So I’m assuming he’s not injured anymore too much… I knew [Arthur] Kaluma had gone out. He didn’t start the second half, and he’s good. He only played 11 minutes so — obviously when you’re missing a starter and we’re dealing with it too — Wrightsell was one of the best shooters in the country. He’s out for the whole year with his Achilles. Houston Mallette leads the team in offensive leverage when he’s in, shot it well. He’s gonna end up having a redshirt on the year for his knees. Derrion Reid’s a McDonald’s All-American that’s been a contributor. He’s out for us. “It’s definitely affected Texas I’m sure. I mean, shoot when Kaluma couldn’t come back there in the second half you’re missing a starter that you put your game plan together with and then he’s not in there. That’s tough. He’s a good player, but it’s also part of sports. We had three guys out that we planned on playing this year as well.”

On his strategy against Tre Johnson

“Look, Tre’s really good. Our thing with him was, again, he had a fairly efficient night to be honest with you, 9 of 17. He scored 24 points on 17 shots is pretty efficient. Not quite as efficient as Jarin, but Jarin’s not the focal point of everybody’s defense like Tre is. So our thing with him was like, we know he’s gonna get his shots up, we just need to make sure they’re tough, contested. He’s gonna make some. He’s not gonna make enough tough non-rim 2s to beat us. So, don’t let him get to the rim. Let’s run him off the 3-point line. We didn’t do a very good job of that at times. We gave up the 3 in the corner on the underneath out-of-bounds play. We gave up the 3 in transition where we didn’t get matched to him. There was a couple of 3s he got that we didn’t do a great job. “But, we tried to make sure that they took as many non-rim 2s. I’m looking, we took six non-rim 2s and were 3 of 6. They took 20 and were 8 of 20. Looking at their percentage of shots — 10% of our shots were non-rim 2s and almost 30% of their shots were non-rim 2s. Our thing was, we knew they’d settle a little bit for that. So with Tre, we had some traps and some blitzes in that we needed. The problem was when we kinda came with the baseline trap and missed we were giving up offensive rebounds. So we decided we be better off just settling with him taking a tough, contested pull-up over one of our defenders and not giving up the O-boards because they almost doubled us in second-chance points which isn’t good. They had 13, we only had 7. If we cut out their second chance and our turnovers — they had 39 points, which was half of their points came off of our turnovers or second-chance points. “So we were OK with Tre taking all the tough shots he wanted. We just, we said going in we gotta rebound and we gotta not turn the ball over. Well we turned it over too much and we didn’t do a good enough job rebounding. But the good thing for us, our offense was clicking pretty well tonight.

On team's maturity, focus with a big game coming up and if Alabama is the best team in the country

“I mean, we’ll see Saturday who’s the best team in the country I guess. I do think we’ve got a mature group. They know they’ve prepared. We kinda get into it. The hay is in the barn if you will, going into one of these games. We know what we have to do. We don’t get upset if the other team gets some tough shots that we’re willing to give up. Now, the turnovers that was a little upsetting. We had so many rebounds we gave up, that was a little upsetting. “But we try to be intense, like you said very intense. Play hard, give max effort. But we’re not trying to flip out over stuff. We come prepared. We know what we got to do. We get it done. We execute the game plan and we get out of here with a win. “And do we think we’re the best team in the country? I think we got a chance to be, but Auburn’s the best team in the country right now and we gotta knock them out on Saturday if we want to claim to be the best team in the country.”

On how winning two road games gives him more confidence ahead of Auburn matchup