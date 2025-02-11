Derrion Reid update: Alabama forward ruled out against Texas

Alabama will be without forward Derrion Reid for its matchup against Texas on Tuesday night. Reid was downgraded to out on the latest SEC availability report released two hours before tipoff.

Reid was initially listed as questionable on the initial availability report released Monday night. The freshman forward has continued to deal with a lower-body injury and did not play in the Tide's matchup against Arkansas last Saturday. He previously missed four games before playing a combined 24 minutes in Alabama's games against Mississippi State and Georgia. Following the Tide's win over Georgia, Nate Oats said Reid suffered some discomfort and will be game-to-game moving forward.

"We had him out, brought him back — continued to increase his basketball workload," Oats said. "But since we anticipate him having a long, successful basketball career a little after he's done playing in college we didn't want to jeopardize any of his long-term health. So, we're trying to make decisions that benefit him both in the short-term and long-term and we don't try to use anybody just to win games."

Reid, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024, has started three games over 17 appearances this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over 16.9 minutes per game. He is shooting 44.0% from the floor and 26.5% from 3-point range.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.

Alabama (20-3, 9-1) will host Texas (15-9, 4-7) at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday inside the Moody Center. The game will be televised on ESPN.