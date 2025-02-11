The 3-pointer: Takeaways from Alabama's win over Texas

Feb 11, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Moody Center. | Photo: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Alabama didn’t have a similar letdown in the second game of its road trip. The Crimson Tide found itself up 80-59 with 7:19 left in its 103-80 win over Texas. Just three days earlier, the Tide held and 18-point lead with 6:29 remaining against Arkansas. The Tide let the Razorbacks trim that advantage to as little as 3 and had to hang on inside Bud Walton Arena. But was a different story Tuesday night, as Alabama's efficient play on both ends helped it breeze past the Longhorns and survive a pair of trap games leading into its massive clash against No. 1 Auburn. Balanced offense from every member of Alabama’s roster helped propel the Tide to victory. One starter, in particular, had a career night while the bench play matched the starters' effort and helped Alabama overcome some lingering turnover troubles. Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s win over Texas.

Offensive flow

The ESPN broadcast frequently labeled Alabama as a team that runs a “no-huddle” offense. There were a lot of football references flying given Alabama and Texas’ prowess on the gridiron. But Tide Hoops lived up to that moniker Tuesday night. Alabama was lethally efficient and continued the balanced scoring that it saw for much of the game against Arkansas. After some early turnover trouble, the Tide finally settled down, ending the first half on a 14-3 run, including a 7-0 stretch to gain an 18-point advantage. Alabama’s bench play was once again phenomenal in the win. The Tide’s reserves outscored the starters 9-7 after some slow play after the opening tip. Alabama finished with 49 bench points and the reserves were led by freshman Labaron Philon. After scoring just four points in Alabama’s last two games, Philon finished with 15 points. He also chipped in five rebounds, four assists and a steal in a return to his productive form that saw him previously earn a role in the starting five. Along with Philon, sophomore guard Aden Holloway was back in double figures in scoring with 18 points and added eight rebounds. He had one of the game's highlight plays when he hit a crafty stepback three in the second half. Sophomore Mouhamed Dioubate finished in double figures for the second straight game. He chipped in with 13 points, finding constant angles to attack against a weaker Texas frontcourt. As a team, Alabama connected on a red-hot 61.8% from the field and 58.6% from 3-point land. The Tide finished the game averaging 1.5 points per possession and upped its offense in the second half after it was at a 1.4 in the first. Most teams might struggle to overcome 17 turnovers and that remains a lingering issue for Alabama, which didn't clean things up after coughing it up nine times in the first half. However, another scoring barrage from up and down its roster was able to propel it to the century mark against a vastly overmatched Longhorns defense despite the giveaways.

Stevenson shines

Alabama's bench would have outscored the starters with ease had it not been for the most unlikely of scorers given the trends this season. Sophomore Jarin Stevenson. was in attack mode all game, taking a decent showing against Arkansas to the next level. Stevenson has been a relentless driver on Alabama’s road trip. His effort on the offensive end led to a new career-high 22 points to lead all scorers for Alabama. All of those points came in either paint or from a refreshing performance from the 3-point range. Stevenson buried 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc in a tribute to his heroics against Clemson in last season's Elite Eight. If Alabama can continue getting this kind of output from Stevenson, the Tide will be in tremendous shape going forward. He was also productive on the glass with four rebounds and had one of Alabama's four blocked shots on the night. Aside from Mark Sears' 18 points, Stevenson was the only other starter in double figures and also did his damage while limiting himself to just one turnover.

Longhorn droughts

Alabama was equally stellar defensively as it was on the offensive end, limiting many chances for Texas to take advantage of the Tide’s turnover and offensive glass struggles to start the game. Alabama held the Longhorns to just 1.13, including 0.86 points per possession in the first half. Coach Nate Oats has said previously that he’s willing to live with Alabama allowing offensive rebounds if his team is able to wall up and get a stop on the subsequent possessions. Alabama dominated the glass 40-24 overall, but 13 of the Longhorns' rebounds came on the offensive glass. Alabama followed Oats’ protocol, however. The Tide only gave up 13 second-chance points Tuesday night. One Longhorns sequence in the first half ended in a shot clock violation after Texas grabbed three O-boards in a row. Texas became even more overmatched by Alabama's size after losing forward Arthur Kaluma late in the first half to a knee injury. Unlike against Arkansas, the Tide prevented Texas from turning early mistakes into big runs. Multiple scoring droughts in the first half and good second-chance defense helped the Tide balloon its lead by halftime. Though the Longhorns' points per possession increased in the second half, much of that scoring came with the game already in hand. Oats still wants to see a complete 40 minutes on the defensive end, but Alabama held Texas to an inneffiecnt 28.6% from the field in the first period, which set the tone for the rest of the game. The only player who was immune to Alabama's defense was talented Texas freshman Tre Johnson. He scored 10 of the Longhorn's first 13 points and finished with 24. Alabama did manage to force the hot-shooting freshman into three turnovers and he needed 17 field goal attempts to reach his scoring mark.

