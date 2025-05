When Ham Barnett became the defensive coordinator at St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile, Ala.) in 2019, one name kept coming up from the middle school coaches — Tank.

At the time, Anthony “Tank” Jones was a sixth grader. Now, he’s one of the most highly recruited edge rushers in the country. Standing 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Jones is a natural pass rusher with elite speed, the ability to bend, and a relentless motor. It’s no surprise that Alabama is firmly in the mix for the in-state prospect.