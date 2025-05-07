Nick Saban expected to co-chair presidential commission on college sports

Nick Saban is expected to become a co-chair of a presidential commission on college sports, The Athletic reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the other co-chair will be a “prominent businessman with deep ties to college athletics.”

Earlier Wednesday, Yahoo! Sports reported President Donald Trump is planning to form a commission to examine the current issues facing college sports, including booster-funded payments, transfer rules, conference alignment and Title IX.

According to The Athletic's report, Trump is expected to be “very engaged” with the commission as he views the current state of college athletics as an issue of national importance.

Trump spoke with Saban during the University of Alabama's spring graduation ceremony last week. Saban has previously voiced his concerns over the current NIL model in college sports, referring to it as “unstable.”

“Players need to get compensated, no doubt,” Saban said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in January. “But it has to be done in a way where, you know, in some kind of way, have competitive balance, you know, and that every school has the same thing. One school can’t spend $30 million for players while another schools spending $3 million.”