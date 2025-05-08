Alabama basketball to play St. John's in Madison Square Garden

Alabama basketball is adding another marquee matchup to the docket next season. According to a report from CBS Sports, the Crimson Tide will take on St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 8. The two schools will also play each other in Birmingham during the 2026-27 season.

Led by legendary head coach Rick Pitino, St. John’s finished 31-5 last season, winning the Big East regular-season and tournament titles. The Red Storm earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were eliminated by No. 10 seed Arkansas in the second round.

Next season’s matchup will mark the third time Alabama head coach Nate Oats has faced a Pitino-coached team during his time with the Tide. Alabama beat Pitino’s Iona team in the 2021 NCAA Tournament before suffering a defeat to the Gaels the following fall.

Alabama’s upcoming non-conference schedule already includes several marquee matchups. The Tide will host Purdue on Nov. 13 before traveling to Chicago’s United Center to take on Illinois on Nov. 19. Alabama will also play Arizona in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Dec. 13. Along with the announced Power 4 opponents, the Tide will participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas as well as the annual SEC/ACC Challenge.

Alabama’s upcoming schedule also includes home games against Yale and North Dakota. Dates for those games have yet to be announced.