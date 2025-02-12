Ranking the top five LB classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle

Jaiden Braker

The dust has settled in the college football recruiting class of 2025 and Rivals is putting a bow on the cycle by looking at the top programs by position. We move to the linebackers today. RELATED: Final outside linebacker rankings | Final inside linebacker rankings

Advertisement

1. LSU

Charles Ross (Photo by Marshall Levenson/Rivals.com)

LSU has the best linebacker class by a mile. The Tigers dipped into Georgia for Jaiden Braker, who has the size and speed to see the field early in Baton Rouge. He was also a target of Georgia and many other programs late but no one could flip him. Charles Ross is one of the fastest linebackers in the country and someone coach Brian Kelly said could get early playing time because of how fast he is and his tremendous instincts. The other three have superstar potential as well. Keylan Moses covers ground and hits hard, CJ Jimcoily is a converted safety so he’s rangy and can cover in space and Zach Weeks’ older brother, Whit, has been a superstar linebacker for the Tigers.

2. ALABAMA

Luke Metz (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Alabama went everywhere to fill out its linebacker class and it’s more than a solid group with inside guys, outside guys, potential edge rushers and more. Luke Metz is a jack-of-all-trades who can run, cover, come down in the box and hit, and play in space. Darrell Johnson can do a little bit of everything as well and he might be more motivated than ever as Georgia slow-played his recruitment but the Crimson Tide made him a top priority. Abduall Sanders is a more traditional inside linebacker and keeps that super-important Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei pipeline to Alabama going. Justin Hill turned down Ohio State and others to stick with the Crimson Tide. He’s great in space and comes off the edge with a vengeance.

3. OHIO STATE

Riley Pettijohn

Riley Pettijohn is the top linebacker in the 2025 Rivals250 and the lone five-star at the position. When he walked into the room at the Rivals Five-Star last summer as a four-star, it was clear we under-ranked him and then his performance on the field only backed up a bump in the rankings. Pettijohn could see the field early as he’s not only physically ready to contribute at the highest level of the Big Ten but he’s laser-focused on being special. He has all the physical attributes to go out and be great. Ohio State held off Miami on multiple attempts to flip four-star Tarvos Alford and while many other regional programs were after Akron (Ohio) Hoban’s Eli Lee, I wrote it would be a “shock” if he didn’t end up in Columbus and the same day he pledged to the Buckeyes.

4. NOTRE DAME

Madden Faraimo

In the mold of so many other Polynesian linebackers who have gone to Notre Dame, Madden Faraimo could be the next superstar. He’s cerebral, focused and a physical specimen who started his high school career as a safety and then grew too big so he’s now a fast, head-hunting linebacker. The Irish held off USC late to land the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic standout. Penn State legacy Anthony Sacca chose Notre Dame in the spring before his senior season with full family support. At the recent Navy All-American Bowl he was a standout among a strong linebacker group. Ko’o Kia could be the one getting slightly undervalued. The high three-star from Honolulu (Hawaii) flies around and hits people, perfect for a prototype Notre Dame linebacker.

5. PENN STATE

Dayshaun Burnett