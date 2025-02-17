Published Feb 17, 2025
Tide Pod: What’s next for No. 2 Alabama after loss to No. 1 Auburn?
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Jack and Tony take an extended deep dive on No. 2 Alabama’s 94-85 loss to No. 1 Auburn. The show starts with their thoughts on Alabama’s woeful shooting performance and if/how Mark Sears' role should potentially change moving forward and how the Tide can address its beginning and end-of-half struggles. Jack and Tony also discuss Alabama’s performance in the frontcourt against Johni Broome and give their outlook on the Tide’s final six ranked games left in SEC play after its latest loss. The show closes with a quick preview of Alabama’s next matchup on the road at Missouri.