Where does Alabama rank in the polls after loss to No. 1 Auburn?

Alabama basketball was unable to prove itself to be the No. 1 team in the country, falling 94-85 to rivals Auburn in a matchup featuring the top two teams in the country. After the defeat, Alabama dropped two spots to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday.

The Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC) also dropped to No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches poll ahead of its next two SEC matchups. Alabama will head back on the road, looking to rebound from its loss to Auburn against No. 15 Missouri. The Tide then hosts No. 17 Kentucky, in a rematch. The Tide beat the Wildcats 102-97 on Jan. 18 inside Rupp Arena.

Auburn kept its spot at No. 1 in the AP Poll after its road win over Alabama. The Tigers (23-4, 10-2) are now a full game ahead of the Tide for first place in the SEC regular season title race.

Florida took Alabama’s place at No. 2 in the polls after wins over then-No. 22 Mississippi State and South Carolina. Duke also jumped Alabama, landing at No. 3 after rebounding from its first loss in ACC play with wins over noted Atlantic Coast Conference schools California and Stanford. Houston rounded out No. 5. The Cougars passed Tennessee, which split its games last week, including a loss to Kentucky.

While Alabama dropped in the polls, the Tide was given a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s initial top-16 rankings Saturday. Alabama remained No. 6 in the NET rankings despite its loss to Auburn and has several more Quad 1 opportunities as it navigates its gauntlet finish to league play.

The Tide will look to stay perfect on the road in SEC play with a victory over Missouri and go 2-0 against the Wildcats this weekend. Tipoff between Alabama and Mizzou is set for 8 p.m. CT Wednesday inside Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.