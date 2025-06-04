Alabama basketball schedules game against Kennesaw State in Huntsville

Add another name to Nate Oats’ growing list of reunions for the coming season. According to a report from Rocco Miller, Alabama basketball is set to face Kennesaw State in a neutral-site game at Propst Arena in Huntsville on Dec. 21. Kennesaw State is coached by Antoine Pettway, who served as an assistant for Alabama from 2008-23, including four seasons under Oats.

Pettway has spent the past two seasons at Kennesaw State, coaching them to a combined 34-30 record. Last season, the Owls finished 19-14 with a 10-8 record in Conference USA.

Pettway played for Alabama from 200-04, helping the Crimson Tide win an SEC regular season championship in 2002. He was also a member of the program’s first-ever Elite Eight run in 2004.

Alabama’s upcoming non-conference schedule also includes matchups against assistants in Bryan Hodgson (South Florida) and Austin Claunch (UTSA). The game against UTSA is scheduled for Dec. 7, while a date for the matchup against South Florida has yet to be announced.

Outside of the three reunions, Alabama’s upcoming non-conference schedule includes several marquee matchups. The Tide will take on St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 8. Alabama will host Purdue on Nov. 13 before traveling to Chicago’s United Center to take on Illinois on Nov. 19. Alabama will also play Arizona in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Dec. 13. Along with the announced Power 4 opponents, the Tide will participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas as well as the annual SEC/ACC Challenge.

Alabama will open its season against North Dakota on Nov. 3 and also has a game scheduled against Yale on a date yet to be determined.