Three Predictions: Brayden Parks, Ohio State, Alabama

Jett Thomalla

Advertisement

BRAYDEN PARKS BECOMES A FIVE-STAR

Even though Parks is already a top-150 prospect in the 2027 Rivals250 he is still on the rise. He just wrapped up a visit to Oregon where he camped and has the Ducks coaches impressed with him. He’ll visit Notre Dame and Ohio State next. His teammate, wide receiver Quentin Burrell, is also generating five-star buzz. It’s tough for an interior defensive lineman to reach that status but if someone can do it, it’ll be the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder out of Chicago. His blend of size, speed and power makes him a major force along the line. His recruitment is just heating up and will be hotly contested.

FAVOUR AKIH JOINS THE BUCKEYES' CLASS AFTER HIS VISIT

The long-awaited official visit to Ohio State is happening this weekend for the four-star running back from Ohio. Akih’s recruitment has gotten quieter after a huge winter but he’s one of the best backs in the country this cycle. Once Ohio State turned up the heat it became very difficult for Miami and others to continue pushing for his pledge. After his visit back to Columbus this weekend, I’m predicting that he’ll officially join the Buckeyes’ 2026 class, which is in the hunt for the No. 1 ranking once again.

ALABAMA SIGNS A QUARTERBACK FROM THE MIDWEST