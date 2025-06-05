Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 5, 2025
Alabama football set for second big recruiting weekend of the summer
Kelly Quinlan  •  TideIllustrated
Publisher

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff will have another impressive group of visitors on campus this weekend for the second big recruiting weekend of the summer. Take a look at the top targets expected to officially visit this weekend.

