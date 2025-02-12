Must-get recruiting targets for each SEC program

Jared Curtis

Commitments have started to pick up steam in the 2026 cycle and as a result, programs are getting a better idea of which targets are the most important moving into the spring portion of the cycle. Here are the must-get targets for each SEC program in the 2026 class. SEC RECRUITING RANKINGS: 2025 | 2026 THIS SERIES: Must-get recruiting targets for each Big Ten team

Advertisement

ALABAMA

Jones is the No. 1 edge defender in the 2026 Rivals250. The five-star defender was a priority under Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer wasted no time setting up weekly FaceTime calls with the touted in-state play-wrecker.

ARKANSAS

Sam Pittman and the Hogs are at their best when they've kept in-state talent home. Beale is the state's top 2026 recruit and a top-100 talent nationally from Cherry Valley (Ark.) Cross Country.

AUBURN

Auburn is among the favorites for Morgan, who has been on campus about half a dozen times in the past year or so. The top-ranked receiver in the 2026 Rivals250 is a want and a need for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.

FLORIDA

Under Billy Napier, Florida's offense is predicated on a big, athletic offensive line that can pave running lanes. Smith is one of the nation's most athletic offensive tackles, which makes him a big target for the Gators.

GEORGIA

Curtis was part of Kirby Smart's 2026 recruiting class before reopening his recruitment midway through his junior season at Nashville (Tenn.) Christian. The five-star QB may not be committed to Georgia, but the Bulldogs remain a team very strongly positioned with the elite QB prospect.

KENTUCKY

The Peach State pipeline has been kind to Mark Stoops over the years, and the Kentucky staff has identified Baker as a top target. The Wildcats hosted Baker as the race over this Rivals250 back tightens up leading into the spring.

LSU

LSU is battling some national powers for Bradford out of Baton Rouge, La. The top-ranked safety in the 2026 class has strong ties to the Tigers' football program; older brother Jacob Bradford is a freshman DB at LSU.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Johnson is one of the top-ranked recruits in a talent-loaded Mississippi for the 2026 cycle. The Bulldogs have made the in-state receiver a top priority in this class.

MISSOURI

Cantwell is not only the top player in Missouri – he's the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 and he lives just a few short hours from the Missouri campus. Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers are tussling with national heavyweights for the five-star OT with Olympic bloodlines.

OKLAHOMA

Groce is one of the nation's most gifted offensive playmakers. The Sooners are recruiting the electric athlete as a receiver – though his body of work at Frisco (Texas) Lone Star and in the Navy All-American Bowl at running back opens the door for home-run plays in multiple positions across the offense.

OLE MISS

A new offer for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, Duckworth is a potential five-star and has quickly climbed up Ole Miss' board after a breakthrough season at Jackson (Ala.) High. Duckworth was on campus in Oxford earlier this month.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Gray has been a top target for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina staff. This recruitment has tightened up into the spring and the Gamecocks can send a message by staving off some stiff competition for the nation's second-ranked interior offensive lineman.

TENNESSEE

Wyatt had a spectacular junior season at Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb last fall – and in between made a string of visits nearby to Rocky Top. Tennessee is aiming to keep Wyatt in-state and things are trending in that direction.

TEXAS

Under Steve Sarkisian, Texas' offense has been explosive year in and year out. Lott is not only one of the nation's top playmaking receivers from the state of Texas; he's a Longhorns legacy – the son of former Texas DB James Lott and Texas women's hoops player Fey Lott.

TEXAS A&M

Arrington out of California has been a regular visitor in College Station ever since Mike Elko arrived. This recruitment is heating up and the Aggies can make a statement in this national tug-of-war over the nation's top-ranked athlete.

VANDERBILT