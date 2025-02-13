Nine Alabama players invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Nine former Alabama players were invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Thursday.

The Crimson Tide will be represented by quarterback Jalen Milroe, guard Tyler Booker, tight ends CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts, defensive lineman Tim Smith, outside linebacker Que Robinson, inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell, safety Malachi Moore and punter James Burnip. The Tide had two other draft-eligible players kicker Graham Nicholson and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett, who were not invited.

Booker and Campbell were both projected to be first-round picks in ESPN draft analyst Field Yates' latest mock draft released this week. Milroe might have the most to gain out of any of Alabama's combine invitees, as he's been projected anywhere from the first round to mid-rounds.

National champion Ohio State had the most invites with 15, followed by Texas and Georgia with 14. Alabama also trailed Oregon (12 invites), Ole Miss (11), South Carolina (11) and Miami (10) in terms of players invited.

Alabama's nine invites mark its lowest total since 2016 when it was also represented by nine players at the even. Last year, the Tide sent 10 players to the combine.



This year’s combine will be held in Indianapolis from February 27 to March 2. Alabama will also hold its Pro Day on Mark 26.The NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.