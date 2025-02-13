Looking back at Nate Oats' record-tying 25 ranked wins with Alabama

Nate Oats will have an opportunity to add to his growing Alabama legacy this weekend. With a victory over No. 1 Auburn on Saturday, the head coach can pass Wimp Sanderson for most wins over Associated Press top 25 opponents in program history.

Oats tied Sanderson’s mark of 25 ranked wins at Alabama with a victory over then-No. 14 Mississippi State last month. That was the Crimson Tide’s seventh-ranked win this season, tying another program record for most in a single campaign set by Oats’ 2022-23 team.

Currently in his sixth season with the Tide, Oats has reached 25 ranked wins in half the time it took Sanderson to compile the mark. He’s also done it in style. Eleven of Oats' ranked wins at Alabama have come against top-10 teams. Six have come against teams ranked in the top five. Two have come against No. 1 ranked teams.

As Oats and No. 2 Alabama look to make history against top-ranked Auburn on Saturday, here’s a look back at each of the coach’s 25 ranked victories with the Tide.