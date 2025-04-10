Kalen DeBoer gives update on Alabama’s kicking game ahead of A-Day

Alabama had to replace a few key contributors on both offense and defense ahead of Kalen DeBoer’s second season in charge. But the third phase of the game will be particularly challenging to replace next season.

The Crimson Tide will have a new face at three key special teams positions after the departures of kicker Graham Nicholson, punter James Burnip and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett. Each player made an impact on the field, but their veteran presence will be especially difficult to replicate in such crucial positions.

“That’s going to be the toughest spot of all three (phases) just because those guys were such veterans and so good,” DeBoer said Thursday during an appearance on Tide 100.9’s “The Game with Ryan Fowler" on Thursday. “I just was on the phone with scout and they’re doing their final draft evaluations just a couple weeks out, and we talked about that very thing, our specialists and how good they were.”

Nicholson was one of the more highly anticipated additions to Alabama’s roster last season. He won the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s best kicker, after making 27 of 28 field goal attempts, including 9 of 10 from the 40 to 49 yard range with Miami (OH) last season. Nicholson made 8 of 10 field goal attempts and all 53 of his extra point attempts for the Tide last season.

While Nicholson’s output wasn’t as high as Alabama might have expected, he still leaves big shoes to fill at kicker for redshirt sophomore Conor Talty. The redshirt sophomore hasn’t attempted a field goal during a game in his college career but has made four extra points and has been steadily improving this spring.

“He’s there knocking them through,” DeBoer said. “It’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen him. He’s been pretty consistent all spring. We got in the stadium last week, and there was a strong way coming a little bit across and into him. I think we tried a 57-yarder or something like that, and he just missed it.”

DeBoer reported that Talty went 4 of 5 with another miss from 50-plus during Alabama’s third spring scrimmage Friday. Though he doesn't have the experience Nicholson did last season, Talty has benefited from learning the Lou Groza winner, and DeBoer is confident he'll be able to take the mantle next season.

“He’s been consistent,” DeBoer said. “I think the experience kicking off last year was really big for him. Just got out there a lot and continued to figure it out. That extra year kind of working with Graham in there I think was good for him.”

DeBoer said he still hasn’t seen much from the new faces long snapper position. Alabama replaced the veteran Hibbett with junior David Bird, who arrived from California in the transfer portal but has remained out with an injury this spring.

Punter will be another tough position to replace for Alabama next season. Burnip averaged 43.9 yards per punt for his career, which is the second-best mark in program history. His 45.4-yard average last season ranked fourth in the SEC and helped limit Alabama’s opponents to just 1-yard per punt return.

The Tide added a pair of punters into the fold ahead of the 2025 season. Freshman Alex Asparuhov joined as a part of its 2025 recruiting class but is out for the spring with an injury. Alabama also brought in Colorado Mines transfer Blake Doud, who has taken the majority of the first-team reps at punter this spring.

“Blake has done a nice job,” DeBoer said. “I think they’re still just getting comfortable with what we do. We like to move the guy back there with his punting. If it’s not who he is, obviously, we’ll adjust. But Burnip kind of set the tone with the rugby stuff and moving the guy around, so we’re still testing the waters on what [Doud’s] strengths are coming in. We kinda know coming in, but he’s done a good job. He’s been consistent.”

Alabama will wrap up spring practice with its annual A-Day event Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The event will begin with Alabama’s Walk of Fame Ceremony at 10 a.m. CT before A-Day kicks off on Saban Field at 12 p.m.