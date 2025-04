Jack and Tony preview Alabama’s A-Day event and discuss what they will be watching for when the Crimson Tide hits Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Tony gives his outlook on the quarterback battle, which one-on-one battles he hopes to see Saturday, and what to watch for on offense, including a thin TE group and a battle at left guard. The show continues with an overview of storylines for Alabama’s defense heading into A-Day, including standout freshmen and transfers.