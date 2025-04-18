What Kalen DeBoer said about where Austin Mack stands at Alabama

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb named Ty Simpson the leader in the Crimson Tide’s quarterback battle earlier this week. So what does that mean for the man currently sitting at No. 2 on the Tide’s depth chart?

During a Friday morning interview with The Next Round, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about Austin Mack and what the redshirt sophomore’s mindset is like following Grubb’s comments.

“I'm not gonna speak for Austin, but I do have a really good relationship with him, having been with him now — this will be Year 3,” DeBoer said. “He knows he has some elite football ahead of him. He's really getting the most reps he's ever had here this spring.”

Mack was recruited by Grubb and DeBoer at Washington. The Loomis, California native reclassified to join the Huskies a year early in 2023 before sitting behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. Less than a week after DeBoer took the head coaching job at Alabama last year, Mack followed him to Tuscaloosa.

Despite his familiarity with DeBoer’s system, Mack made just one appearance for Alabama last season, working behind starter Jalen Milroe as well as Simpson and Dylan Lonergan. The Washington transfer took five total snaps during the win over Mercer, completing 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Still, Alabama’s crowded quarterback room left little room for development.

“Last year he was in the mix, but really you had more of Ty and Jalen and even Dylan was taking more reps than he was,” DeBoer said. “It’s hard enough when you’ve got two, much less four, splitting that the way you want.”

Mack received much more of an opportunity this spring as he split first-team reps with Simpson throughout camp. While Mack isn’t currently leading the way, DeBoer said the redshirt sophomore has built up some momentum heading into the summer.

“This was the most reps he’s ever had,” DeBoer said. “And he sees the growth, he sees the development. We’ve got a lot of great, hard workers on the football team. He’s near the top of that list in the work he puts in. I’m excited for him. I know there’s a trust that has to exist between coach and player that’s growing and existing with all three of the guys because they all did start with a different starting point.”

With the spring transfer portal currently open, there is some concern over whether Grubb’s comments will prompt Mack to explore an easier path to the field elsewhere. So far, the redshirt sophomore has given no indication that he is considering a move away from Alabama.

“All three of them just keep pushing, keep pressing,” DeBoer told reporters during a speaking engagement in Mobile on Thursday via Al.com. “All three quarterbacks need to continue to get better here this summer. And Austin will be exactly that. He knows that. He’s gonna do that till the last day. He steps on the football field because that’s just who he is.

“He’s one of the hardest workers on the football team. And so, I don’t ever have to question whether that’s gonna happen. He’s got extreme arm talent. And just he, along with those other guys in that room, know we’re gonna have a great competitive and a healthy summer of working together, but also competing for that spot.”

The spring transfer portal will remain open until April 25. Players can sign with new teams after that date, provided they enter their name in the portal before the deadline.