Why Alabama's quarterback battle is fun for Kalen DeBoer

Alabama’s quarterback battle is one of the most talked-about items across college football. While the Crimson Tide named redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson as its leader earlier this week, the competition is still on as redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell look to push him for the starting job.

That’s sure to generate plenty of intrigue throughout the summer. It also maintains a high-pressure situation for Kalen DeBoer, as he looks to make sure he names the right starter this fall.

That being said, the head coach seems to be enjoying the battle.

“It’s fun when you have guys of the quality, both as a player and especially as people that we have with Ty, Austin and Keelon,” DeBoer said during a Friday morning interview with The Next Round. “These guys are fun because they’re going to develop. They’ve got their best football ahead of them for sure, and you’re trying to help them reach that potential. But you also got just really — I don’t want to call them kids — but great people. They’re a pleasure to be around, whether it's on the football field, in the hallways, cafeteria, popping up in your office, and of course, in the meeting rooms and everything that’s associated with the team.

“It’s fun seeing these guys grow, and it’s a healthy competition because they’re character is elite. And they’ve done a good job. Ty, he’s the one that’s the elder statesman here as far as experience in the program. But the others have done a great job of pushing him.”

While DeBoer is pleased with the talent in his quarterback room, he is less excited about Alabama’s lack of depth at the position. After carrying four scholarship quarterbacks last year, the Tide is down to four this year, as starter Jalen Milroe moved on to the NFL while Dylan Lonergan transferred to Boston College.

“It’s really scary,” DeBoer said. “I’m scared, too. We had four last year. That was a luxury. The year before and the previous two years before that at Washington we had three on scholarship. … I’ve had three more times than I haven’t. Having four you felt really good because I felt really good about the quality of those guys and what they were doing in their development.

“But the defense has never heard stay away from the quarterback more than they have this spring. And that will continue on because we just can’t have that risk, especially with these guys competing. They need to take all their reps. They’ve got get that experience, and everything matters.”

Along with managing his current three-man quarterback room, DeBoer will now look to avoid losing any of his scholarship passers to the transfer portal.

The spring portal window opened on Wednesday and will remain active until April 25. Fortunately for Alabama, neither Mack nor Russell has given any indication of leaving the program despite this week’s news of Simpson leading the race.

“All three of them just keep pushing, keep pressing,” DeBoer told reporters during a speaking engagement in Mobile on Thursday via Al.com. “All three quarterbacks need to continue to get better here this summer.”