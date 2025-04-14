Ryan Grubb names Ty Simpson the leader in Alabama's quarterback competition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb finally answered the biggest question coming out of the Crimson Tide’s spring camp. Toward the end of his Monday press conference, the play-caller provided an update on the Tide’s quarterback competition, stating that redshirt junior Ty Simpson is currently leading redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell.

“At the end of the day, if we're playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start,” Grubb said. “He earned that. I know that's the line that everybody is looking for. But that is what he earned.”

After losing out to Jalen Milroe for the starting job ahead of the 2023 season, Simpson has been Alabama’s No. 2 quarterback the past two years. The former Rivals100 talent played in six games last season, completing 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards while adding 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Simpson led Alabama’s quarterbacks throughout the spring and was the only passer to make it through Saturday’s open A-Day practice without an interception.

“Ty has been around and just has done a nice job,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said following Grubb on Monday. “I think that [him] trending upward is a big piece of it. Ty’s an accurate thrower. There’s always going to be balls that every guy wants back, but I think the ability to learn from your mistakes, learn from other people’s mistakes, to be able to comprehend things and not be overwhelmed, I think that he’s had more time.”

That being said, DeBoer and Grubb were quick to point out that the season does not start tomorrow, and Alabama’s quarterback competition is still ongoing.

“I will say, we’re not where we need to be at the quarterback position,” DeBoer said. “So, I feel that exists within our team to have that level be accomplished, but this is part of the process.”

Mack, who was recruited by DeBoer and Grubb at Washington before transferring to Alabama last offseaosn, shared first-team reps with Simpson this spring. The redshirt sophomore appeared in just one game last season, completing 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown against Mercer.

“Austin Mack made huge strides and also available reps were the same, and he did a really good job," Grubb said. “He came out and developed, just with some of the nuances — taking care of the football and things like that, I thought Ty showed out a little bit better.”

Russell signed with Alabama as the top player in this year’s recruiting class. The five-star freshman received some first-team reps this spring but spent the majority of camp working with the second and third units. Still, he’s managed to show off his big arm an playmaking ability several times in practices and scrimmages.

“Keelon exceeded my expectations,” Grubb said. “I think for a young man his age, he never gave in to that opportunity. We challenged him like that. Don't give into, 'I'm a freshman,' and this and that. And he didn't. He reminds me — I say this all the time, and I mean it as the biggest compliment — he reminds me so much of Michael Penix just in his demeanor. He has such a cold demeanor.

"Sometimes you need to find the other edge of that and put a little bit of rush on it. But he did a great job. He had a couple days at the end [of the spring] that he wishes he could play a little bit better, but man, I thought he made huge strides.”

Grubb said he was pleased with the way Alabama’s quarterback competition has progressed over the past month, stating all three quarterbacks their own have strengths and weaknesses. He’s commended the unit for the attitude it has maintained on and off the field.

“It was very mature, honestly," Grubb said. "And it could have been very different than that. I'm blessed to work with those guys every day. I'm proud of them. We got three really good quarterbacks.”

Alabama wrapped up its spring camp over the weekend. The team will now have a few weeks off before returning to the field for summer workouts in late May.