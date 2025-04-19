Why Alabama is targeting a Troy tight end in the transfer portal

Alabama’s first spring transfer addition might not come from a marquee name, or even one from a Power Four program. The Crimson Tide appears to have a legitimate chance at landing former Troy tight end Brody Dalton, who entered the transfer portal on Friday.

Dalton’s commitment isn’t guaranteed, as he’s receiving interest from multiple programs. However, the Fyffe, Alabama native grew up rooting for the Tide and is set to visit campus on Tuesday.

Dalton, a rising senior, posted modest numbers last season, recording 15 receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns over 12 games. So, how did he catch Alabama’s attention?

Here are a few things to know about the former Troy product before his visit.