How Alabama's 2024 spring transfer additions fared last season

Unlike last spring, Alabama doesn’t have a five-star starter to lure back through the portal. The Crimson Tide will likely still be buyers in this year’s spring transfer window, which opened Wednesday and will remain active until April 25. However, the Tide isn’t expected to make a splashy addition.

“I guess from our standpoint, any way you can improve the roster, we will do that,” head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters in Mobile on Thursday night. “So we’ve been very good at, I think, the last portals in December, that window there. I think we did a really good job of managing the roster, especially with kind of areas that we need to open up and make room for guys coming in, and just find that right mix of guys that are returning with newcomers that came on board.

“I really like, obviously, our freshman class. They were extremely highly regarded, but also the few transfers we brought in have really settled in and done a good job of just going to work and have been accepted in a great way by the rest of the team.”

Alabama added seven scholarship players during the winter transfer window. The Tide has needs at a few positions and still has some room on the roster to bolster itself for the coming season.

Before Alabama brings in any new faces, here’s a look back at its six spring transfer additions from last year.