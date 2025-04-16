Five positions Alabama could target in the spring transfer window

Shopping season has officially started back up around college football. The spring transfer portal window is now open for undergraduates and will remain active until April 25.

Alabama brought in seven scholarship players during the winter window and will likely make a few more additions over the next few weeks. Conversely, the Crimson Tide will also have to deal with a few departures, as players look for bigger roles elsewhere.

Kalen DeBoer kept things close to the vest when asked about the Tide’s transfer plans earlier this week, stating that he and his staff will be “super careful” when it comes to making roster moves.

Unofficially, Tide Illustrated has Alabama’s scholarship count at 82 players, three below the NCAA’s current 85-man limit. A new House settlement is set to get rid of the 85-man scholarship limit while placing a 105-player cap on roster sizes, including walk-ons. That being said, the SEC has already instituted an 85-man scholarship limit for the coming season.

With all of that said, here are a few position groups Alabama should target through the portal.