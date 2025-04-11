Which players are out/limited heading into Alabama's A-Day practice

Alabama fans will get their first look at next year’s team during Saturday’s open A-Day practice inside Bryant-Denny Stadium — at least what’s left of it exiting spring camp.

The Crimson Tide has been bitten by the injury bug this spring, leaving several of its stars unavailable for Saturday. That’s one of the reasons why this year’s A-Day will be held as a practice instead of its usual scrimmage format.

Alabama is down to just one active scholarship tight end — redshirt freshman Jay Lindsey — and has had to move backup offensive lineman William Sanders to the position during the last two scrimmages.

Meanwhile, injured starter Kadyn Proctor is limited for an offensive line already lacking much experience at the tackle position. That’s caused the Tide to convert Olaus Alinen from guard to left tackle on the first team. On the second unit, the Tide’s line is bookended by freshmen Jackson Lloyd and Michael Carroll.

Proctor is one of seven returning starters who are either currently out or limited for Alabama, joining cornerback Domani Jackson (out), safety Keon Sabb (out), linebackers Deontae Lawson (out) and Justin Jefferson (limited), tight end Josh Cuevas (out) and wide receiver Ryan Williams (limited). That’s not counting players such as defensive tackle James Smith (limited), tight end Danny Lewis Jr. (out) offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (limited), receiver Cole Adams (limited), punter Alex Asparuhov (out) and long snapper David Bird (out), who are all projected to take on important roles this fall.

While concerning, the injuries have created opportunities for several of Alabama’s reserves.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Q.B. Reese has earned plenty of praise while helping to fill in for Lawson and Jefferson in the middle of Alabama’s defense. In the secondary, true freshman Dijon Lee Jr. has starred with the first-team unit in replacement of Jackson at the cornerback position. Meanwhile, sophomore Zay Mincey has looked equally solid while filling in for Sabb at free safety.

After initially going through growing pains early in camp, Alinen has been steadily improving while taking on Proctor’s spot at left tackle. Meanwhile, freshman Lotzier Brooks has taken advantage of increased reps at the receiver position while Williams and Adams are dealing with nicks.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said the Tide’s current injuries could serve as a “blessing in disguise,” as he hopes they help create depth for when his starters return to full health. In the meantime, they’ll create a few interesting formations when Alabama wraps up camp on Saturday.

With that said, here’s a list of who has been either listed as out or limited heading into A-Day.