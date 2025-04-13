A-Day visit impresses top 50 2027 RB CJ Cowley

Alabama hosted top 50 2027 running back CJ Cowley for A-Day, and the Tide are in a strong position with the Spain Park (Ala.) standout after his short trip to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Alabama hosted top 50 2027 running back CJ Cowley for A-Day, and the Tide are in a strong position with the Spain Park (Ala.) standout after his short trip to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Ryan Grubb says if Alabama's season started tomorrow, Ty Simpson would be the starting quarterback.
Inside Alabama's massive recruiting weekend for A-Day
Here's a projected look at where things stand for Alabama on offense before the spring transfer window opens.
Alabama hosted top 50 2027 running back CJ Cowley for A-Day, and the Tide are in a strong position with the Spain Park
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson's story offers a refreshing break to today's transfer era in college football.
Ryan Grubb says if Alabama's season started tomorrow, Ty Simpson would be the starting quarterback.
Inside Alabama's massive recruiting weekend for A-Day
Here's a projected look at where things stand for Alabama on offense before the spring transfer window opens.