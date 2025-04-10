Why Dijon Lee Jr is Alabama's most exciting freshman heading into A-Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keelon Russell is a given. The five-star freshman quarterback signed with Alabama as the top overall player in this year’s class. The attention he’s generated this spring was practically inevitable.

However, Russell isn’t the only freshman creating a bit of buzz as the Crimson Tide wraps up camp this week. He’s not even getting the most first-team reps among this year’s crop of newcomers.

That distinction goes to fellow five-star talent Dijon Lee Jr., who is taking first-team reps at cornerback in replacement of injured starter Domani Jackson this spring.