Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 10, 2025
Why Dijon Lee Jr is Alabama's most exciting freshman heading into A-Day
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keelon Russell is a given. The five-star freshman quarterback signed with Alabama as the top overall player in this year’s class. The attention he’s generated this spring was practically inevitable.

However, Russell isn’t the only freshman creating a bit of buzz as the Crimson Tide wraps up camp this week. He’s not even getting the most first-team reps among this year’s crop of newcomers.

That distinction goes to fellow five-star talent Dijon Lee Jr., who is taking first-team reps at cornerback in replacement of injured starter Domani Jackson this spring.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In