James Burnip signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted free agent

James Burnip didn't hear his name called in this year's NFL Draft, but the former Alabama punter will still get the opportunity to prove himself at the next level. Minutes after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, Burnip signed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. Burnip will now compete with fellow Australian Matthew Hayball for the punter role in New Orleans.

Before joining Alabama ahead of the 2021 season, Burnip had never played American football. The former Australian rules footballer made steady improvements with the Tide, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2023 before putting together a solid senior campaign last fall.

Burnip averaged 45.37 yards per punt last season, booting 20 of his 52 punts more than 50 yards while dropping 19 of them inside the opponents' 20-yard line. He also delivered nice hang times on his punts, allowing Alabama to lead the nation, averaging just 1.0 yards per return.