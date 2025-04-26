2025 NFL Draft tracker: A look at where Alabama's stars are landing

The NFL Draft is underway, and soon several of Alabama’s former stars will find new homes. The Crimson Tide had nine players invited to this year’s NFL Combine and should be well-represented over the next three days.
Offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and quarterback Jalen Milroe will be in attendance for the draft, which will take place outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
This year’s draft will be aired on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The first round will be held on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. The draft will wrap up with rounds 4-7 on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.
Tide Illustrated will be keeping track of all the Alabama news that circulates over the next few days. Check back here for updates.
Robbie Ouzts to join Jalen Milroe in Seattle
Robbie Ouzts will be joining his former quarterback in Seattle. The former Alabama tight end became the sixth Crimson Tide player selected in this year’s NFL Draft when he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 175 overall in the fifth round. The Seahawks previously selected Jalen Milroe with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round on Friday.
Ouzts played in all 13 games last season, recording eight receptions for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, the Rock Hill, South Carolina native can play multiple positions in the NFL, including tight end, H-back and fullback.
Que Robinson selected by Denver Broncos
After a disappointing, season-ending injury for Alabama in 2024, Que Robinson now knows where he will be playing NFL football. Robinson was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 134 pick, just four selections after his teammate, safety Malachi Moore was chosen (No. 130, New York Jets).
Robinson appeared in 43 career games but logged just 370 defensive snaps during his time at Alabama. He totaled 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble across his college career.
Malachi Moore first Alabama player off the board on Day 3
One of Alabama's 2024 team captains saw his NFL dreams come true, as the New York Jets selected safety Malachi Moore with the No. 130 pick in the fourth round of the draft. The Jets traded up to No. 130 after a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Moore was a four-year starter at Alabama and became a fan favorite during his time in Tuscaloosa, becoming the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for the Crimson Tide since Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Trussville, Alabama, native totaled 214 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 31 pass deflections and seven interceptions across 64 games played since 2020. He was named a second-team All-American after his 2024 season.
Jalen Milroe finally hears his name called
It took an extra day and two extra rounds, but Jalen Milroe finally has a home in the NFL. The playmaking quarterback became the third former Alabama to hear his name called in this year's NFL Draft, as he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round on Friday night. Former Alabama and Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander announced the pick.
Former Alabama player Trey Amos goes to the Commanders
Alabama is still waiting to add to its draft tally on Day 2, but the Crimson Tide saw one of its former players selected when Ole Miss cornerback Tey Amos was taken No. 61 overall in the second round by the Washington Commanders.
Amos recorded three interceptions and 13 pass deflections after transferring to Ole Miss last season. He spent the 2023 season at Alabama, playing behind Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold.
"Really a good player. He played Dime for us for a whole year — so he played on all third down situations," former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ABC's telecast. "He was a starter -- we just had two draft pick corners ahead of him. ... Good change of direction. Can redirect. Very instinctive. I thought he might be speed deficient, but he ran well. He's got good ball skills, and I think this guy's got the speed to play."
Why Jihaad Campbell fell in the fist round of NFL Draft
Jihaad Campbell had to wait a little longer than he wanted to hear his name called during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The former Alabama linebacker was projected by most to land somewhere in the middle of the first round but didn’t come off the board until the Philadelphia Eagles moved up one spot to select him at No. 31 overall.
On paper, that seems like a steal for a player who led Alabama with 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks before clocking a 4.52 time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.
So what was the reason for Campball’s fall?
Eagles select Jihaad Campbell with pick No. 31
For the ninth straight year, multiple Alabama players were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell became the second former Crimson Tide star to hear his name called Thursday night when he was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round. Campbell follows former Alabama lineman Tyler Booker, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick earlier in the night.
Campbell started 21 games as an off-ball linebacker the past two years. Last season, he led the Tide with 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He also recorded a pair of quarterback hurries to go with two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception.
Tyler Booker is the first Alabama player off the board
The first Alabama player is off the board. Tyler Booker was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 pick of the NFL Draft during Thursday night’s draft. The star offensive lineman becomes the first member of Kalen DeBoer’s first draft class with the Crimson Tide. The selection also extends Alabama’s streak to 17 straight years with at least one of its players selected in the first round.
Bryce Young gets some help in Carolina
Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is getting some much-needed help as the Carolina Panthers selected former Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick Thursday night.
McMillan recorded 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns last season. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound receiver hauled in 18 contested balls over 30 opportunities. He'll provide a big target for Young to pair with Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette. Last year, Thielen led the Panthers with 48 receptions for 615 yards and five touchdowns. The Panthers ranked second-worst in the NFL with 3,411 yards through the air.
NFL Draft results
First round
1. Tennessee Titans — Cam Ward, QB
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Cleveland Browns) — Travis Hunter, CB/WR
3. New York Giants — Abdul Carter, EDGE
4. New England Patriots — Will Campbell, OT
5. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars) — Mason Graham, DT
6. Las Vegas Raiders — Ashton Jeanty, RB
7. New York Jets — Armand Membou, OT
8. Carolina Panthers — Tetairoa McMillan, WR
9. New Orleans Saints — Kelvin Banks, OT
10. Chicago Bears — Colston Loveland, TE
11. San Francisco 49ers — Mykel Williams, EDGE
12. Dallas Cowboys — Tyler Booker, IOL
13. Miami Dolphins — Kenneth Grant, DT
14. Indianapolis Colts — Tyler Warren, TE
15. Atlanta Falcons — Jalon Walker, EDGE
16. Arizona Cardinals — Walter Nolen, DT
17. Cincinnati Bengals — Shemar Stewart, EDGE
18. Seattle Seahawks — Grey Zabel, OL
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Emeka Egbuka, WR
20. Denver Broncos — Jahdae Barron, CB
21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Derrick Harmon, DT
22. Los Angeles Chargers — Omarion Hampton, RB
23. Green Bay Packers — Matthew Golden, WR
24. Minnesota Vikings — Donovan Jackson, OL
25. New York Giants (via Houston Texans) — Jaxson Dart, QB
26. Atlanta Falcons (via Los Angeles Rams) — James Pearce Jr., EDGE
27. Baltimore Ravens — Malaki Starks, S
28. Detroit Lions — Tyleik Williams, DL
29. Washington Commanders — Josh Conerly Jr., OT
30. Buffalo Bills — Maxwell Hairston, CB
31. Philadelphia Eagles (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Jihaad Campbell, EDGE
32. Kansas City Chiefs (via Philadelphia Eagles) — Josh Simmons, OT
Second round
33. Cleveland Browns — Carson Schwesinger, ILB
34. Houston Texans (via New York Giants) — Jayden Higgins, WR
35. Seattle Seahawks (via Tennessee Titans) — Nick Emmanwori, S
36. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars) — Quinshon Judkins, RB
37. Miami Dolphins (via Las Vegas Raiders) — Jonah Savaiinaea, OL
38. New England Patriots — TreVeyon Henderson, RB
39. Chicago Bears (vis Carolina Panthers) — Lurther Burden III, WR
40. New Orleans Saints — Tyler Shough, QB
41. Buffalo Bills (via Chicago Bears) — T.J. Sanders, DL
42. New York Jets — Mason Taylor, TE
43. San Francisco 49ers — Alfred Collins, DL
44. Dallas Cowboys — Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE
45. Indianapolis Colts — J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE
46. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons) — Terrence Ferguson, TE
47. Arizona Cardinals — Will Johnson, CB
48. Houston Texans (via Las Vegas Raiders) — Aireontae Ersery, OT
49. Cincinnati Bengals — Demetrius Knight Jr. — LB
50. Seattle Seahawks — Elijah Arroyo, TE
51. Carolina Panthers (via Denver Broncos) — Nic Scourton, EDGE
52. Tennessee Titans (via Seattle Seahawks — Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Benjamin Morrison, CB
54. Green Bay Packers — Anthony Belton, OL
55. Los Angeles Chargers — Tre Harris, WR
56. Chicao Bears (via Buffalo Bills) — Ozzy Trapilo, OT
57. Detroit Lions (via Denver Broncos) — Tate Ratledge, OG
58. Las Vegas Raiders (via Houston Texans) — Jack Bech, WR
59. Baltimore Ravens — Mike Green, EDGE
60. Broncos (via Denver Broncos) — R.J. Harvey, RB
61. Washington Commanders — Trey Amos, CB
62. Chicao Bears (via Buffalo Bills) — Shemar Turner, DL
63. Kansas City Chiefs — Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
64. Philadelphia Eagles — Andrew Mukuba, S
Third round
65. New York Giants — Darius Alexander, DT
66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans) — Ashton Gillotte, EDGE
67. Cleveland Browns — Harold Fannin Jr., TE
68. Las Vegas Raiders — Darien Porter, CB
69. New England Patriots — Kyle Williams, WR
70. Detroit Lions (via Jacksonville Jaguars) — Isaac TeSlaa, WR
71. New Orleans Saints — Vernon Broughton, DT
72. Buffalo Bills (via Chicago Bears) — Landon Jackson, EDGE
73. New York Jets — Azareye'h Thomas, CB
74. Denver Broncos (via Carolina Panthers) — Pat Bryant, WR
75. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Martin, LB
76. Dallas Cowboys — Shavon Revel Jr., CB
77. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots) — Princely Umanmielen, EDGE
78. Arizona Cardinals — Jordan Burch, EDGE
79. Houston Texans (via Dolphins ) — Jaylin Noel, WR
80. Indianapolis Colts — Justin Walley, CB
81. Cincinnati Bengals — Dylan Fairchild, OG
82. Tennessee Titans (via Seattle Seahawks) — Kevin Winston Jr., S
83. Pittsburgh Steelers — Kaleb Johnson, RB
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jacob Parish, CB
85. Kansas City Chiefs (via New England Patriots) — Nohl Williams, CB
86. Los Angeles Chargers — Jamaree Caldwell, DT
87. Green Bay Packers — Savion Williams, WR
88. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Minnesota Vikings) — Caleb Ransaw, CB
89. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Houston Texans) — Wyatt Milum, OL
90. Los Angeles Rams — Josaiah Stewart, EDGE
91. Baltimore Ravens — Emery Jones Jr. , OL
92. Seattle Seahawks (via Detroit Lions) — Jalen Milroe, QB
93. New Orleans Saints (via Washington Commanders) — Jonas Sanker, S
94. Cleveland Browns (via Buffalo Bills) — Dillon Gabriel, QB
95. New England Patriots (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Jared Wilson, C
96. Atlanta Falcons (via Philadelphia Eagles) — Xavier Watts, S
97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory) — Jaylin Smith, CB
98. Las Vegas Raiders (via Miami Dolphins) (compensatory) — Caleb Rogers, OL
99. Las Vegas Raiders (via Houston Texans) (compensatory) — Charles Grant, OL
100. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory) — Upton Stout, CB
101. Denver Broncos (via Philadelphia Eagles) (compensatory) — Sai'vion Jones, EDGE
102. Minnesota Vikings (via Detroit Lions) (compensatory) — Tai Felton, WR
Round 4
103. Tennessee Titans — Chimere Dike, WR
104. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Cleveland Browns) — Bhayshul Tuten, RB
105. New York Giants — Cam Skattebo, RB
106. New England Patriots — Craig Woodson, S
107. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jack Kiser, LB
108. Las Vegas Raiders — Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR
109. Buffalo Bills (via Chicago Bears) — Deone Walker, DL
110. New York Jets — Arian Smith, WR
111. Philadelphia Eagles (via Carolina Panthers) — Ty Robinson, DL
112. New Orleans Saints — Danny Stutsman, LB
113. San Francisco 49ers — C.J. West, DL
114. Carolina Panthers (via Dallas Cowboys) — Trevor Etienne, RB
115. Arizona Cardinals — Cody Simon, LB
116. Houston Texans (via Miami Dolphins) — Woody Marks, RB
117. Los Angeles Rams (via Indianapolis Colts) — Jarquez Hunter, RB
118. Atlanta Falcons — Billy Bowman Jr., S
119. Cincinnati Bengals — Barrett Carter, LB
120. Tennessee Titans (via Seattle Seahawks) — Gunnar Helm, TE
121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — David Walker, EDGE
122. Carolina Panthers (via Denver Broncos) — Lathan Ransom, S
123. Pittsburgh Steelers — Jack Sawyer, EDGE
124. Green Bay Packers — Barryn Sorrell, EDGE
125. Los Angeles Chargers — Kyle Kennard, EDGE
126. Cleveland Browns (via Minnesota Vikings) — Dylan Sampson, RB
127. Los Angeles Rams — Jalen Travis, OT
128. Washington Commanders (via Houston Texans) — Jaylin Lane, WR
129. Baltimore Ravens — Teddye Buchanan, LB
130. New York Jets (via Philadelphia Eagles) — Malachi Moore, S
131. New Orleans Saints (via Washington Commanders) — Quincey Riley, CB
132. Chicago Bears (via Buffalo Bills) — Ruben Hyppolite II, LB
133. Kansas City Chiefs — Jalen Royals, WR
134. Denver Broncos (via Philadelphia Eagles) — Que Robinson, EDGE
135. Las Vegas Raiders (via Miami Dolphins) — Tonka Hemingway, DT
136. Tennessee Titans (via Baltimore Ravens) — Elic Ayomanor, WR
137. New England Patriots (via Seattle Seahawks) — Joshua Farmer, DT
138. San Francisco 49ers — Jordan Watkins, WR
Round 5
139. Minnesota Vikings (via Cleveland Browns) — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, EDGE
140. Carolina Panthers (via New York Giants) — Cam Jackson, DT
141. Baltimore Ravens (via Tennessee Titans) — Carson Vinson, OL
142. Seattle Seahawks (via Minnesota Vikings) — Rylie Mills, DT
143. Miami Dolphins (via Las Vegas Raiders) — Jordan Phillips, DT
144. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles) — Shedeur Sanders, QB
145. Philadelphia Eagles — Mac McWilliams, CB
146. New England Patriots (via Carolina Panthers) — Bradyn Swinson, EDGE
147. San Francisco 49ers (via New Orleans) — Jordan James, RB
148. Los Angeles Rams (via Chicago Bears) — Ty Hamilton, DL
149. Dallas Cowboys — Jaydon Blue, RB
150. Miami Dolphins — Jason Marshall Jr, CB
151. Indianapolis Colts — D.J. Giddens, RB
152. Arizona Cardinals — Shemar James, LB
153. Cincinnati Bengals — Jalen Rivers, OL
154. New York Giants (via Seattle Seahawks) — Marcus Mbow, OL
155. Miami Dolphins (via Denver Broncos) — Dante Trader Jr., S
156. Kansas City Chiefs (via Pittsburgh Steelers) — Jeffrey Bassa, LB
157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Elijah Rodgers, SMU
158. Los Angeles Chargers — Keandre Lambert-Smith, WR
159. Green Bay Packers — Collin Oliver, LB
160. San Francisco 49ers (via Minnesota Vikings) — Marques Sigle, S
161. Philadelphia Eagles (via Houston Texans) — Smael Mondon Jr., LB
162. New York Jets (via Los Angeles Rams) — Francisco Mauigoa, LB
163. Carolina Panthers (via Baltimore Ravens) — Mitchell Evans, TE
164. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Yahya Black, DT
165. Los Angeles Chargers (via Philadelphia Eagles)— Oronde Gadsden II, TE
166. Seattle Seahawks (via Cleveland Browns) — Tory Horton, WR
167. Tennessee Titans (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Jackson Slater, OL
168. Philadelphia Eagles — Drew Kendall, C
169. Chicago Bears (via Buffalo Bills) — Zah Frazier, CB
170. Buffalo Bills (via Dallas Cowboys) — Jordan Hancock, CB
171. Detroit Lions (via New England Patriots) — Miles Frazier, OL
172. Los Angeles Rams (via Seattle Seahawks) — Chris Paul Jr., LB
173. Buffalo Bills — Jackson Hawes, TE
174. Arizona Cardinals (via Dallas Cowboys) — Denzel Burke, CB
175. Seattle Seahawks — Robbie Ouzts, TE
176. New York Jets (via Baltimore Ravens) — Tyler Baron, EDGE
Round 6
177. Buffalo Bills (via New York Giants) — Dorrian Strong, CB
178. Baltimoe Ravens (via Tennessee Titans) — Bilhal Kone, CB
179. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) — Ollie Gordon II, RB
180. Las Vegas Raiders — JJ Pegues, DT
181. Philadelphia Eagles (via Los Angeles Chargers) — Kyle McCord, QB
182. New England Patriots (via Detroit Lions) — Andres Borregales, PK
183. Tennessee Titans (via Baltimore Ravens) — Marcus Harris, CB
184. New Orleans Saints — Devin Neal, RB
185. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Chicago Bears) — Will Howard, QB
186. Baltimore Ravens (via New York Jets) — Tyler Loop, PK
187. Houston Texans (via San Francisco 49ers) — Jaylen Reed, S
188. Tennessee Titans (via Dallas Cowboys) — Kalel Mullings, RB
189. Indianapolis Colts — Riley Leonard, QB
190. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons) — Tim Smith, DT
191. Philadelphia Eagles (via Arizona Cardinals) — Myles Hinton, OT
192. Seattle Seahawks (via Cleveland Browns) — Bryce Cabeldue, OT
193. Cincinnati Bengals — Tahj Brooks, RB
194. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Seattle Seahawks) — Jalen McLeod, LB
195. Chicago Bears (via Los Angeles Rams) — Luke Newman, OT
196. Detroit Lions (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers) — Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE
197. Houston Texans (via Denver Broncos) — Graham Mertz, QB
198. Green Bay Packers — Warren Brinson, DT
199. Los Angeles Chargers — Branson Taylor, OT
200. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Minnesota Vikings) — Rayuan Lane III, S
201. Minnesota Vikings (via Los Angeles Rams) — Kobie King, S
202. Minnesota Vikings (via Los Angeles Rams) — Gavin Bartholomew TE
203. Baltimore Ravens — LaJohntay Wester, WR
204. Dallas Cowboys (via Detroit Lions) — Ajani Cornelius, OL
205. Washington Commanders — Kain Medrano, LB
206. Buffalo Bills — Chase Lundt, OT
207. Philadelphia Eagles (via New York Jets) — Cameron Williams, OL
208. Carolina Panthers (via Philadelphia Eagles) — Jimmy Horn Jr., WR
209. Philadelphia Eagles (via Los Angeles Chargers) — Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE
210. Baltimore Ravens — Aeneas Peebles, DT
211. Cardinals (via Dallas Cowboys) — Hayden Conner, OL
212. Baltimore Ravens — Robert Longerbeam, CB
213. Las Vegas Raiders — Tommy Mellott, WR
214. Los Angeles Chargers — R.J. Mickens, S
215. Las Vegas Raiders — Cam Miller, QB
216. Broncos (via Houston Texans) — Jeremy Crawshaw, P
Round 7
217. Dallas Cowboys (via Tennessee Titans) — Jay Toia, DT
218. Atlanta Falcons (via Cleveland Browns) — Jack Nelson, OT
219. New York Giants — Thomas Fidone II, TE
220. New England Patriots — Marcus Bryant, OT
221. JacksonvilleJaguars — Jonah Monheim, C
222. Las Vegas Raiders — Cody Lindenberg, LB
223. Seattle Seahawks (via New Orleans Saints) — Damien Martinez, RB
224. Houston Texans (via Miami Dolphins) — Kyonte Hamilton, DT
225. Arizona Cardinals (via New York Jets) — Kitan Crawford, S
226. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Carson Bruener, LB
227. San Francisco 49ers — Kurtis Rourke, QB
228. Kansas City Chiefs (via New England Patriots) – Brashard Smith, RB
229. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Atlanta Falcons) — Donte Kent, CB
230. Detroit Lions (via Arizona Cardinals) — Dan Jackson, S
231. Miami Dolphins — Quinn Ewers, QB
232. Indianapolis Colts — Hunter Wohler, S
233. Chicago Bears (via Cincinnati Bengals) — Kyle Monangai, RB
234. Seattle Seahawks — Mason Richman, OT
235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Tez Johnson, WR
236. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Denver Broncos) — LeQuint Allen, RB
237. Green Bay Packers (via Pittsburgh Steelers) — Micah Robinson, CB
238. Seattle Seahawks (via New England Patriots) — Ricky White II, WR
239. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay) — Phil Mafah, RB
240. Buffalo Bills (via Minnesota) — Kaden Prather, WR
241. Denver Broncos (via Houston Texans) — Caleb Lohner, TE
242. Los Angeles Rams — Konata Mumpfield, WR
243. Baltimore Ravens — Garrett Dellinger, OL
244. Detroit Lions — Dominic Lovett, WR
245. Washington Commanders — Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB
246. New York Giants (via Buffalo Bills) – Korie Black, CB
247. Dallas Cowboys (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Tommy Akingbesote, DT
248. New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia Eagles) — Moliki Matavao, TE
249. San Francisco 49ers — Connor Colby, OL
250. Green Bay Packers — John Williams, OT
251. New England Patriots (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Julian Ashby, LS
252. San Francisco 49ers — Junior Bergen, WR
253. Miami Dolphins — Zeek Biggers, DT
254. New Orleans Saints — Fadil Diggs, EDGE
255. Houston Texans (via Cleveland) —Luke Lachley, TE
256. Los Angeles Chargers — Trikweze Bridges, S
257. New England Patriots (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Kobee, Minor, CB