2025 NFL Draft tracker: A look at where Alabama's stars are landing

The Green Bay 2025 logo on the main stage before the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft is underway, and soon several of Alabama’s former stars will find new homes. The Crimson Tide had nine players invited to this year’s NFL Combine and should be well-represented over the next three days. Offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and quarterback Jalen Milroe will be in attendance for the draft, which will take place outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This year’s draft will be aired on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The first round will be held on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. The draft will wrap up with rounds 4-7 on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. Tide Illustrated will be keeping track of all the Alabama news that circulates over the next few days. Check back here for updates. Discuss the draft with Alabama fans here

Advertisement

Robbie Ouzts to join Jalen Milroe in Seattle

Robbie Ouzts will be joining his former quarterback in Seattle. The former Alabama tight end became the sixth Crimson Tide player selected in this year’s NFL Draft when he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 175 overall in the fifth round. The Seahawks previously selected Jalen Milroe with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round on Friday. Ouzts played in all 13 games last season, recording eight receptions for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, the Rock Hill, South Carolina native can play multiple positions in the NFL, including tight end, H-back and fullback. More here

Que Robinson selected by Denver Broncos

After a disappointing, season-ending injury for Alabama in 2024, Que Robinson now knows where he will be playing NFL football. Robinson was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 134 pick, just four selections after his teammate, safety Malachi Moore was chosen (No. 130, New York Jets). Robinson appeared in 43 career games but logged just 370 defensive snaps during his time at Alabama. He totaled 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble across his college career. More here

Malachi Moore first Alabama player off the board on Day 3

One of Alabama's 2024 team captains saw his NFL dreams come true, as the New York Jets selected safety Malachi Moore with the No. 130 pick in the fourth round of the draft. The Jets traded up to No. 130 after a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore was a four-year starter at Alabama and became a fan favorite during his time in Tuscaloosa, becoming the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for the Crimson Tide since Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Trussville, Alabama, native totaled 214 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 31 pass deflections and seven interceptions across 64 games played since 2020. He was named a second-team All-American after his 2024 season. More here

Jalen Milroe finally hears his name called

It took an extra day and two extra rounds, but Jalen Milroe finally has a home in the NFL. The playmaking quarterback became the third former Alabama to hear his name called in this year's NFL Draft, as he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round on Friday night. Former Alabama and Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander announced the pick. More here

Former Alabama player Trey Amos goes to the Commanders

Alabama is still waiting to add to its draft tally on Day 2, but the Crimson Tide saw one of its former players selected when Ole Miss cornerback Tey Amos was taken No. 61 overall in the second round by the Washington Commanders. Amos recorded three interceptions and 13 pass deflections after transferring to Ole Miss last season. He spent the 2023 season at Alabama, playing behind Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold. "Really a good player. He played Dime for us for a whole year — so he played on all third down situations," former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ABC's telecast. "He was a starter -- we just had two draft pick corners ahead of him. ... Good change of direction. Can redirect. Very instinctive. I thought he might be speed deficient, but he ran well. He's got good ball skills, and I think this guy's got the speed to play."

Why Jihaad Campbell fell in the fist round of NFL Draft

Jihaad Campbell had to wait a little longer than he wanted to hear his name called during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The former Alabama linebacker was projected by most to land somewhere in the middle of the first round but didn’t come off the board until the Philadelphia Eagles moved up one spot to select him at No. 31 overall. On paper, that seems like a steal for a player who led Alabama with 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks before clocking a 4.52 time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine. So what was the reason for Campball’s fall? More here

Eagles select Jihaad Campbell with pick No. 31

For the ninth straight year, multiple Alabama players were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell became the second former Crimson Tide star to hear his name called Thursday night when he was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round. Campbell follows former Alabama lineman Tyler Booker, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick earlier in the night. Campbell started 21 games as an off-ball linebacker the past two years. Last season, he led the Tide with 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He also recorded a pair of quarterback hurries to go with two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception. More here

Tyler Booker is the first Alabama player off the board

The first Alabama player is off the board. Tyler Booker was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 pick of the NFL Draft during Thursday night’s draft. The star offensive lineman becomes the first member of Kalen DeBoer’s first draft class with the Crimson Tide. The selection also extends Alabama’s streak to 17 straight years with at least one of its players selected in the first round. More here

Bryce Young gets some help in Carolina

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is getting some much-needed help as the Carolina Panthers selected former Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick Thursday night. McMillan recorded 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns last season. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound receiver hauled in 18 contested balls over 30 opportunities. He'll provide a big target for Young to pair with Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette. Last year, Thielen led the Panthers with 48 receptions for 615 yards and five touchdowns. The Panthers ranked second-worst in the NFL with 3,411 yards through the air.

NFL Draft results