Que Robinson selected by Denver Broncos in fourth round of NFL Draft

After a disappointing, season-ending injury for Alabama in 2024, Que Robinson now knows where he will be playing NFL football. Robinson was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 134 pick, just four selections after his teammate, safety Malachi Moore was chosen (No. 130, New York Jets).

Aside from Moore, Robinson follows offensive lineman Tyler Booker (No. 12 overall, Dallas Cowboys), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (No. 31 overall, Philadelphia Eagles) and quarterback Jalen Milroe (No. 92 overall, Seattle Seahawks), who were selected during nights one and two of the draft.

Robinson appeared in 43 career games but logged just 370 defensive snaps during his time at Alabama. He totaled 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble across his college career.

In 2024, Robinson played the wolf position under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack but suffered a season-ending elbow injury against LSU. He finished his final year with the Crimson Tide posting 23 tackles and a career-high four sacks.

“He can run the arc as an edge rusher and has the ability to mismatch guards as an off-ball blitzer or spy mobile quarterbacks,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein said. “Robinson lacks physicality, but he has enough traits to warrant consideration as a four-phase special-teamer with developmental potential as a hybrid 3-4 linebacker.”