CJ Dippre signs with New England Patriots as undrafted free agent

C.J. Dippre path to the NFL didn't go as planned, but the former Alabama tight end will still get an opportunity at the next level, as he signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

Dippre transferred to Alabama in 2023 and became a starter under new head coach Kalen DeBoer in 2024. Over two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he totaled 443 yards on 32 receptions.

In 2024, Dippre led Alabama in receptions among non-wide receivers, hauling in 21 catches, with the next closest player recording 17.

“Combination tight end who can help here and there as both a blocker and pass catcher. Dippre is a big target underneath and can win contested catches…,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlien said in Dippre's draft profile. “Dippre won’t stand out in either phase, but he’s adequate in both and has traits that should give him a chance to make a team.”