Robbie Ouzts selected by Seattle Seahawks in fifth round of NFL Draft

Robbie Ouzts will be joining his former quarterback in Seattle. The former Alabama tight end became the sixth Crimson Tide player selected in this year’s NFL Draft when he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 175 overall in the fifth round. The Seahawks previously selected Jalen Milroe with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round on Friday.

Ouzts played in all 13 games last season, recording eight receptions for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Listed at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, the Rock Hill, South Carolina native can play multiple positions in the NFL, including tight end, H-back and fullback.

“Robbie, he’s just a really versatile guy, and becoming more versatile when it comes to special teams and offense,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said in November. “He’s one of those guys that when you talk about the reps that you’ve had now in our offense, and how we teach things, just getting used to the locations we’re going to put him in as a tight end, but even as a fullback role, the spots that we put him all over the field."

While Ouzts put up modest production on the stat sheet, he served as a reliable blocker for Alabama, opening up several holes in the running game. Last October, former Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy called Ouzts one of a few potential draftable players at the fullback position in next year’s NFL draft.

"Ouzts is built like an ironworker who has a squat rack in the garage," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on Ouzts' draft profile. "He’s compact and muscular but surprisingly athletic in routes and on move blocks. He can align as a wing and fits up blocks with good technique and balance, but he gets discarded by longer opponents. As a lead blocker he sees the run lane like a running back and adjusts well to strike moving targets. He can run routes if needed and should play on kick return, punt cover and field goal teams. A move to fullback will give him a chance to compete for a roster spot."

Ouzts joins Milroe as well as offensive lineman Tyler Booker (No. 12 overall, Dallas Cowboys), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (No. 31 overall, Philadelphia Eagles), defensive back Malachi Moore (130 overall, New York Jets) and edge rusher Que Robinson (No. 134 overall, Denver Broncos) as former Alabama players selected in this year's draft.